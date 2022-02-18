A W Edwards is one of the most respected construction companies in Australia. With over 100 years in operation, they have been consistently recognised within the construction industry for their delivery of high-quality complex projects. The A W Edwards' Port Macquarie branch has proudly operated in the Mid North Coast region for over 23 years. Over this time, they have won many awards and recognition at the MBA Excellence in Construction Regional Awards. They are hoping to continue these successes in this year's awards with their entries for the Manning Hospital Medical Imaging Facility, Sawtell Ambulance Station and MidCoast Council Head Office projects. The A W Edwards Port Macquarie branch work across a diverse range of sectors, including Local Government, health and aged care, education, public buildings, transport, car parks, data centres, offices and commercial with opportunities to expand into other private sector projects including housing, industrial, retail and hospitality. Recent and past completed projects include the Lake Cathie Public School Upgrade, Port Macquarie Mental Health Unit & Car Park, Port Macquarie Airport Terminal Upgrade, Bunnings Warehouse - Amart Redevelopment and Wauchope Ambulance Station. Their broad client base demonstrates the calibre of their work and the commitment of their 17 local employees, who have the technical and management expertise to create the best possible outcomes. A W Edwards performance across regional projects clearly demonstrates a commitment to local industry and fostering majority input from the local community, trades and businesses. This support is extended across the community with their sponsorship of the Port Macquarie Sharks and the North Coast Surf Boat Series. They are constantly working on innovative building design and construction processes, promoting the use of digital platforms and sustainability (with a 2030 carbon reduction commitment of 30 per cent). As a socially responsible company, they are committed to Aboriginal procurement and employment (Reconciliation Australia accredited RAP) and have an established best practice scheme for WHS and Training, including an industry-first: offering a three-year WHS trainee program providing full-time employment for three young workers in Port Macquarie. Being part of the Awards is important to the A W Edwards Port Macquarie team as it celebrates their hard work and success and provides recognition from people within the region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/eeec4a6c-59b1-46a2-9431-91bcb65b8d39.jpg/r0_5_2697_1529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MBA Excellence in Building Awards Nominee: A W Edwards Pty Limited

