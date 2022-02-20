$90,000 for Rainbow Beach so everyone can play

news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hasting Council will receive $90,000 as part of the final round of the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play program. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the program supports councils to build new or upgrade existing playspaces, to improve inclusivity across NSW. "This grant is a win for our community. It means that the Bonny Hills and Lake Cathie communities will have better public facilities for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age, ability or cultural background when council builds the Rainbow Beach Sports Fields," Mrs Williams said. "This latest funding is in addition to $200,000 to upgrade Town Beach playground and $50,000 for Blair Reserve playground granted under previous rounds. The fourth and final round of the program will support 33 projects in 29 local government areas throughout NSW. "All communities should have access to great public spaces and the Everyone Can Play program is providing people of all ages and abilities with places to come together and have fun. "Since 2018 we've invested $15 million into 108 new or improved playspaces throughout Greater Sydney and regional NSW and we're thrilled to continue building on that investment across the state," Mrs Williams said. The Everyone Can Play program was established in 2018 as part of the $290 million Open Spaces and Greener Sydney package. It supports the Government's priority of increasing access to quality, walkable, green and open public space. A full list of recipients is available at: www.planning.nsw.gov.au/EveryoneCanPlay For more information, go to www.everyonecanplay.nsw.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/97b03a95-205d-47b8-8eba-293ef0ca1a08.jpg/r0_75_904_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg