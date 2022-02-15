newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A joint Port Macquarie-Hastings community initiative is helping to improve quality of life for residents. The initiative is called the Balcony Garden Project and aims to reduce loneliness and isolation by encouraging tenants with little mobility to spend more time outdoors. Port Macquarie resident Ross Matthews' garden is undergoing a major renovation thanks to help from Community Housing Limited and Bunnings, who are the organisations behind the project. He is one of 18 Port Macquarie-Hastings residents who is receiving a balcony revamp, complete with bright plants and furniture. It's Mr Matthews' dream to be able to grow his own food and share the haul with other residents in his Grant Street apartment block. However, a back issue has made that a challenge, given he has trouble bending down when tending to his garden. He hopes the project will see him receive some tall garden beds, to ensure he can carry out his hobby. Mr Matthews is a former chef and loves being able to source fresh food from his garden. "I enjoy being able to just walk out the door, pick some herbs and add them to a dish," he said. Mr Matthews would also like to share his garden produce with the Port Macquarie Anglican Soup Kitchen, where he volunteers. The Balcony Garden Project was inspired by Community Housing Limited team members after their property site visits revealed elderly tenants were rarely using their balconies and feeling isolated. The organisation is committed to providing good-quality, affordable and sustainable housing in regions where there is a dire need. Community Housing Limited community development manager Steve Neale said the organisation has conducted research on the benefits of horticultural therapy. "We are putting in place a plan across our footprint to identify where we can place gardens," he said. "We want to get people outside planting, to try and improve their mental health and wellbeing. "Our aim is to get people outdoors, after all the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns had a detrimental impact of residents' mental health." Bunnings activity organiser Indy Howell said it was a pleasure to be part of the project and to see the smiles on the faces of residents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/ba859073-1122-4494-8f38-5be4d34835b6.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg