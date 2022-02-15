news, latest-news,

Hastings young guns Kade Marshall, Carter Fergus, Maxi Harris and Machlan Slade all received their golden ticket to the state motocross finals after top four finishes on Saturday. The quartet were the first four across the line at Hastings Valley Motorway in the first round of qualifying for the 2022 King of MX series. Maxi finished first in the division two seven to nine years 50cc class ahead of his clubmates. Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club president Greg Harris said the day ran smoothly and it was exciting to see many local riders progress to the next stage at Wagga Wagga on June 11-13. "The event ran smoothly and the Motorcycling NSW reps were very pleased with how everything went," Harris said. "Given it was a qualifying event it was good to see the sportsmanship across all riders and there were a heap of local riders that qualified. "The four kids are all local riders and they're all pretty much at the same level at the club so it's great to watch them." Other strong results for Hastings Valley included Matt Prott who took out the 125cc MX Store Cup. "That was a specialty event run by MNSW and that was awesome to see him win it," Harris said. More than 150 riders from around the state competed.

