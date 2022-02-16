news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson will seek support from councillors in order to push for a permanent opening of Lake Cathie to the ocean. Cr Pinson has outlined the issue within a Mayoral Minute and will present it at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 16. If the mayoral minute passes, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will meet with representatives from the NSW Government to discuss the merits of permanently opening the lake to the ocean. Cr Pinson said the community views an open lagoon as having all the benefits of coastal living and council has, over decades, opened the lagoon to the ocean for community benefit. "We have seen with previous openings the overwhelming positive benefits this has for the Lake Cathie/Lake Innes estuarine systems," she said. "They include the creation of healthy and abundant marine life, increased recreation, tourism and positive economic outcomes for the Lake Cathie community. "The environmental factors are also important." Revive Lake Cathie president Kate Aston said the group supports the decision by councillors to look at the issues at the Lake Innes/Lake Cathie estuarine system. "Hopefully while we're all focusing on it, some very good options will come from it," she said. "Our aim has always been to achieve the sustainable health of the system." Ms Aston said the only way the situation at the lake will improve is through collaboration of all stakeholders. Saving Lake Cathie's Stewart Cooper said the group views the mayoral minute as confusing to the community. "We do wonder who will pay for this permanent opening and, as there is no river associated with Lake Cathie, the dredging that will be constantly needed to keep the channel open?," he said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is continuing to carry out research at Lake Cathie and is closely monitoring water levels, rain and tides to enact flood mitigation measures before sewer infrastructure becomes inundated. According to a council spokesperson, their research suggests changing lake conditions means a mass iron floc event is likely to occur after an opening. "We are following advice to keep the water level high to maintain water quality," he said. Meanwhile, Professor Scott Johnston from Southern Cross University has been investigating the long term impacts of the 2020 iron floc event in Lake Cathie. He recently presented a talk to councillors about his findings. Prof Johnston said the iron floc event was extreme in terms of its scale and scope. He's been examining acid sulfate soils along the east coast for 30 years. "I've really not seen anything like this in terms of mass mobilisation of iron," he said in his presentation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/3dbc3844-3370-4f84-814f-3feea4f1f7f3.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg