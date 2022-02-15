newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"None of us are coping." This is the message that was heard loud and clear in Port Macquarie today (February 15) as nurses walked off the job due to frustrations over understaffing, pay and working conditions. Thousands of public hospital nurses across NSW joined the statewide strike, saying they are stretched too thin to give patients the care they deserve, especially in a pandemic. Port Macquarie public hospital nurses and midwives were on strike from 7am to 3.30pm on February 15, with a skeleton staff structure working to ensure patient safety at the hospital. President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said it was incredible to see the support shown by nursing staff and the community. "I'm stoked that there are so many people here in support of us," he said. Around 100 people attended the rally at Town Green, before walking up Horton Street chanting 'What do we want? Ratios. When do we want it? Now'. The union's primary ask is that the government combat understaffing by implementing nursing and midwifery staffing ratios, as in Queensland and Victoria. A fair pay rise, above the 2.5 per cent offered by the government, and no changes to COVID-19 workers compensation are among its demands. "We are having resignations at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. We need this profession to be supported and we need a decent way to encourage those that have left to come back," Mr Brennan said. "These are the facts. We are not coping and we are tired. "What we need are more nurses on the ground and what we're asking for is staff and patient ratios of one to four on the floor and one to three in emergency, as well as a decent pay package." Rosie Clarke has worked as a registered nurse and midwife since 1977 and said the current conditions are the worst she has ever seen. "We need help and we've had enough. We are very understaffed," she said. "Trainee nurses should be paid like apprentices are. There needs to be encouragement for young nurses to stay in our hospitals. "Nurses and midwives are going home crying because they can't provide the care that patients deserve." A member of the NSWNMA Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch also brought to light how the staffing shortages are impacting patients. "Yesterday (February 14) there was a patient in the emergency department for 100 hours. This is the point that we've got to, where the bed block is so dangerous that we are all at risk," he said. Meanwhile, thousands of nurses rallied outside NSW Parliament House to take their message to MPs as they return to Macquarie Street for the first sitting day of the year. The statewide strike is in defiance of an 11th hour ruling by the state's Industrial Relations Commission which on February 14 ordered the union to refrain from any industrial action. Health Minister Brad Hazzard met with the union on Monday in an attempt to avert the action over nurse-to-patient ratios and pay and said he was disappointed by the strike proceeding. "It's unfortunate ... there's been all sorts of efforts to try and work our way through their principal issues," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday. Mr Hazzard said there needs to be enough nurses to ensure patients are safely cared for but says the union's demands would cost around $1 billion. "I still need to be able to manage taxpayers' dollars and make sure it works," he said. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the patient ratios the union wants aren't effective, and the system hadn't worked well in other states. On February 14 Mr Perrottet praised health workers and said talks between the union and the government were ongoing. "Our health workers have worked tirelessly over two years, many are exhausted, they have done an amazing job providing love, care and support for the people of our great state over two long years," he said. "There's a number of issues that need to be resolved, there are a number of issues that are up for discussion and the health minister continues to work through that and continues to keep me advised on how those issues are progressing." Mr Brennan said any future action taken on the issue will be decided by the members of the NSWNMA Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch. "We will have a meeting and decide what to do next. That might mean further strikes," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/a0fcc05b-3aa6-40fa-a007-33c47a67e392.JPG/r0_241_4928_3025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg