Three talented tennis players from Laurieton have performed well in the next round of the Hastings zone Diocesan tennis trials in Lismore. Jack Wilson and Riley Knight played very well against stiff competition, with Jack serving beautifully and Riley applying masterful strokes to win many matches against older rivals. St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton assistant principal Maria Wilson said the school was excited to have so many players progress to the next level. Abbie will travel to Tamworth to trial for the Polding tennis team for the NSW PSSA tennis competition after she won the girls event. "All three students are gifted tennis players and all play and train at the local Kendall Tennis club," Ms Wilson said. "Abbie, who is also school captain this year, is excited to represent her school and region in tennis. "She, like her idol Ash Barty, is also a talented cricket player and swimmer and will trial for the zone cricket team and swimming team next week. "St Joseph's Laurieton is very proud to be able to offer so many sporting pathways for our students but it wouldn't be possible without the support of so many local sporting teams and great public facilities."

