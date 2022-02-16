comment, Lake Cathie, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, mayor Peta Pinson, mayoral minute, Lake Innes

For many decades, residents and visitors to Lake Cathie have enjoyed the recreation offered by the Lake Cathie and Lake Innes estuarine systems. The lagoon which interfaces with the ocean has brought tidal water when the system is open, encouraging swimming, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and supporting businesses, while encouraging tourists to the southern part of our region. The community see an open lagoon as having all the benefits of coastal living and council has, during these decades, opened the lagoon to the ocean for community benefit. That is why I will be putting forward my Mayoral Minute at the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday to request my fellow councillors' support for a permanent lake opening. We have seen with previous openings the overwhelming positive benefits this has for the Lake Cathie/Lake Innes estuarine systems. They include the creation of healthy and abundant marine life, increased recreation, tourism and positive economic outcomes for the Lake Cathie community. The environmental factors are also important. An opening would negate the need to decouple Lake Innes and Lake Cathie from each other which provides protection of our current commercial fishing industry. It would also help suppress acid sulphate soils and future iron floc events by keeping water levels high in Lake Innes. These benefits are just to name a few. I am certain there are others, but the greatest benefit of all will be to our community and the management of the two-lake systems. This has been the number one issue for many, not only in our southern region. While there is no doubt much work to do and discussions to have to bring about a permanent opening, we must still press on with a dual cohesive strategy on improved lake management. This will be via the current Coastal Zone Management Plan and the future Coastal Management Program. Here in the Hastings and Camden Haven, we all love the lake and we need to all work together to achieve a better outcome and future for Lake Cathie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/bf385c41-62fb-4acc-b8c1-cddfd9c66d09.jpg/r0_56_865_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg