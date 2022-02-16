comment, Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, music, planning rules changes, grants for school camps

Building homes and supporting jobs in the construction, retail and hospitality sectors, are at the centre of the latest tranche of regulatory relief helping NSW business get to the other side of the Omicron outbreak. Changes to planning rules will allow - an extension of emergency construction hours; easing of the flow of supplies for businesses; pubs and restaurants to continue to use carparks and bowling greens for hospitality. The new rule changes helping NSW businesses include: For more information visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au Local businesses impacted by school COVID safety measures in late 2021, now have access to a grant program to help them get back on track for 2022. The $14 million grant program will be available to businesses whose services to schools were restricted from accessing in Term 4 of 2021. The restrictions primarily impacted overnight camp providers and music education instructors and services. Guidelines for the grants will be available this month, with businesses expected to apply for grants in April through their Service NSW Business profile. If you or your organization would like to be kept updated about current grant opportunities contact the Member for Port Macquarie office on 6584 0977 or portmacquarie@parliament.nsw.gov.au or via the website lesliewilliams.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/10205d0b-ae54-42fe-b1af-ce6c6e4049cf.jpg/r0_26_2969_1703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg