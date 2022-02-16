Leslie Williams, Port Macquarie MP, says NSW easing hours for deliveries, construction and hospitality use of car parks
Building homes and supporting jobs in the construction, retail and hospitality sectors, are at the centre of the latest tranche of regulatory relief helping NSW business get to the other side of the Omicron outbreak.
Changes to planning rules will allow - an extension of emergency construction hours; easing of the flow of supplies for businesses; pubs and restaurants to continue to use carparks and bowling greens for hospitality.
The new rule changes helping NSW businesses include:
- The extension of emergency construction hours, up until March 31, 2022, allowing construction sites to operate on weekends without the need for prior planning approval;
- Changes to planning rules allowing 24-hour deliveries in industrial and business zones
- The extension of measures allowing pubs and restaurants to use privately owned open space and car parks for hospitality up until June 30, 2022
- No construction work will be allowed on public holidays and only quiet works can take place on Sundays. The extension of construction hours will be in place until March 31. 2022.
For more information visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au
Support for school camps and music
Local businesses impacted by school COVID safety measures in late 2021, now have access to a grant program to help them get back on track for 2022.
The $14 million grant program will be available to businesses whose services to schools were restricted from accessing in Term 4 of 2021.
The restrictions primarily impacted overnight camp providers and music education instructors and services.
Guidelines for the grants will be available this month, with businesses expected to apply for grants in April through their Service NSW Business profile.
If you or your organization would like to be kept updated about current grant opportunities contact the Member for Port Macquarie office on 6584 0977 or portmacquarie@parliament.nsw.gov.au or via the website lesliewilliams.com.au.