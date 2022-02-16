newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Macquarie Returned and Services League (RSL) sub branch hosted a service on February 14 to pay tribute to Australian nurses who died in a WW2 massacre. Veterans and members of the Port Macquarie-Hastings community gathered to pay their respects to the Australian nurses and British soldiers who were killed in East Sumatra during WW2 in February, 1942. Port Macquarie Returned Services League (RSL) sub branch acting president Jason Gill addressed the small crowd to recount the events. He said a ship carrying wounded British soldiers and Australian nurses fled Singapore, only to be sunk by Japanese bombers. Those who survived gathered at Radji Beach. The Japanese executed up to 50 British soldiers and sailors, before shooting 22 Australian nurses who were forced to walk into the sea to their deaths. Only one of the nurses - Vivian Bullwinkel survived. Royal Australian Army Nursing Corps representative Helen Joyce said she was grateful to the RSL in Port Macquarie for remembering the nurses and their sacrifice in WW2. "I think it's something which does stick in our memory," she said. Mr Gill said the service isn't the biggest one in Port Macquarie, but it's still an important story to remember. "If not for the tenacity and bravery of Vivian Bullwinkel, that story may never have been realised," he said. "She survived some horrendous events and then went on to a Prisoner of War camp, before she was liberated years after." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/c2cc72c4-2ee4-483b-8c3e-c24809bf7798.jpg/r0_137_4032_2415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg