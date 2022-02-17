newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings parents are eager to witness the opening of a new playground at Town Green. Construction of the new park commenced the week beginning Monday, February 14 and will take 12 weeks to complete, dependent on weather. The playground revamp is a part of the major upgrade to Town Green West which is a $2.13 million project, with $633,500 provided by the Town Centre Masterplan Committee (through contributions levied on commercial property owners within the Port Macquarie CBD) and $1.5 million provided by the Australian government through a Community Development Grant. Ginger Witt is mother to two-year-old Rafa and they attend parks in Port Macquarie on a daily basis. She said it would be great to see what the new park has to offer, and hopes it will be suited to children of all abilities and ages. "It's the perfect location for a park but at the moment there's not much for my son to play on," she said. "It would be great if it was a bit more toddler friendly." According to a Port Macquarie-Hastings spokesperson, initial community engagement was undertaken in 2020 to understand what locals loved about the existing playground and what their vision was for future plans. The construction plans for the park include a feature play structure with two levels of play, umbrellas for shade, seating, swings and picnic tables. The fig tree located at Town Green is a much-loved aspect of the area and is considered part of the play space. It will not be removed. According to council's plans the underlying, rather than explicit, theme of the play area is 'habitat'. "This is largely in response to the existing Fig tree at the centre of the space. It's a tree of impressive scale that creates a sense of protection and shelter," council's website states. As part of the heritage assessment of the site, construction and design measures have been put in place to mitigate potential impacts to areas of cultural significance. This means, tall structures and water play areas will not be able to be incorporated into the new playground.

