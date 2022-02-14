newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) is urging people to keep their distance from seals after an Australian Fur Seal visited a Port Macquarie beach. Port Macquarie photographer Alex McNaught maintained space from the animal when taking his images at Lighthouse Beach. He said it was special to view the seal in the natural environment, but also acknowledged it's best people stay away to ensure it doesn't become distressed. ORRCA vice president Jools Farrell said it's important people keep at least 30 metres away from the animal. "This particular Australian Fur Seal displayed aggressive behaviour and was growling at ORRCA members who were 100 metres away," she said. "People should never walk between the seal and the water, as that's the animal's escape route. "If they feel that route is being compromised, they will attack. "People should also keep their dogs on leashes if they notice a seal is close by." Seals are at risk of injuring themselves on discarded fishing equipment, and ORRCA has urged fishers to take all items with them. Ms Farrell said it's unusual for an Australian Fur Seal to be seen as far north as Port Macquarie, as they are usually situated between Port Stephens and Tasmania. If people see a seal, they are urged to contact ORRCA on the rescue hotline 02 9415 3333. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/560f5bb5-b885-4603-b380-4344bcc43790.jpg/r0_465_4563_3043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg