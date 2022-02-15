newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents have voiced their concerns over motions which are being put forward at the February 16 council meeting - including the potential discontinuation of nine committees and the scrapping of council's climate change emergency declaration. Mayor Peta Pinson is set to raise the matter of council committees, working parties and groups. A recommendation proposes to discontinue nine committees/working parties/groups with community and councillor representatives, pending a future review of the council's committee structure. However, residents argue this represents a threat to democracy and they are concerned this motion has been put forward without consultation. "These are powerful forums, where community members with wide ranging skills and connections give up their time freely to contribute to council driven projects," resident Marie van Gend said. "This is a radical and totally unacceptable threat to the foundations of what democratic representation is all about." Another resident, Krissa Wilkinson said the region has a proud history of community engagement going back 50 years. She's conducted extensive research into early conservationists, who fought for the protection of the coastline and environmental locations. Ms Wilkinson said it's important councillors serve the community, and it's not possible to do that if community consultation with a wide range of groups and stakeholders isn't upheld. At the February 16 council meeting, Cr Sharon Griffiths will move to rescind the council's climate change emergency declaration. Mayor Peta Pinson and her team of Adam Roberts, Sharon Griffiths, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade during the election campaign committed to move a motion in the council chamber to rescind the climate emergency declaration. Hastings Birdwatchers has written to council about the motions and is concerned the actions will have a detrimental impact on environmental protection measures within the local area. "Rescinding the climate emergency declaration serves no purpose, other than ignoring the reality and the importance of local actions of mitigation and adaption to the impacts of global warming," the group outlined in a letter to council. "Ignoring this and removing the climate emergency declaration from the climate change response policy appears both regressive and divisive. "Uniting and engaging our community to act locally on climate change, sustainability and coastal and estuary management is an important task recognised now by most local governments in Australia and worldwide. "Why should the community be denied this engagement?" Ms Wilkinson said the region has been impacted by severe drought, unprecedented bushfire events, and floods. "It's really obvious that we need strong advocacy for reducing our emissions and reducing the likelihood of extreme weather events," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

