featured,

Some of the best motocross riders from around New South Wales headed to the Hastings this weekend as Port Macquarie hosted the first round of qualifying for the 2022 King of MX series. More than 150 riders from around the state will vie for spots in the King of MX series with the top eight riders in each class to progress to the state finals on June 11-13. Junior action was held on Saturday with four local riders qualifying for the finals to be held at Wagga. In the seven to nine years 50cc class Kade Marshall, Carter Fergus, Maxi Harris and Machlan Slade all progressed with Maxi finishing first overall. The senior action was held on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/ed0e590c-32a8-4773-a085-aeef8ce0af20.JPG/r0_198_2784_1771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg