Police increase reward for Bowraville murders to $3m

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this story contains the images of deceased people. The NSW Police Force has announced that the reward for information into the murder of Bowraville child Evelyn Greenup, and teenagers Clinton-Speedy Duroux and Colleen Walker-Craig have each been increased to $1 million. Evelyn Greenup disappeared after being put to bed at her grandmother's Bowraville home on Thursday, October 4, 1990. Her remains were found in bushland near Congarinni Road on Saturday, April 21, 1991. While the post mortem did not conclusively determine the cause of death, it was noted that a skull injury was consistent with a forceful penetration by a sharp instrument. Evelyn's murder - as well as that of her 16-year-old cousin Colleen Walker-Craig, and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux - were originally investigated separately, before being linked by the Homicide Squad under Strike Force Ancud. A man has previously been charged on separate occasions over two of the children's murders and was subsequently acquitted. Following further inquiries, Strike Force Ancud investigators took the matter to the Attorney General, who applied to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal for a retrial in 2017. The matter was heard at the High Court of Australia, but the application was refused. In February 2020, the reward for information into the murders of all three children was increased to $1 million, and later that year, an investigative and forensic review conducted by Unsolved Homicide Unit investigators. Following consultation with the families, investigators sought to have separate $1 million rewards for information to help solve each murder, which now apply. Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said police will continue to pursue justice for all three children and their families. "The murders of Colleen, Evelyn and Clinton have never been forgotten by the local community or police - and I hope further increasing the reward for information reflects this," Det Supt Doherty said. "Investigators remain conscious of the fact the families of each child have endured numerous appeals, inquests and adverse court outcomes - but we're desperate for additional information so we can resolve these murders. "We know there are people out there who have not approached police and have information about who is responsible; now there is an even greater financial incentive to change that," Det Supt Doherty said. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/247a91e8-3084-4d66-9e46-3e9e7e9dbbc8.jpg/r3_0_1095_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg