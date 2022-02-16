newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mick Day isn't going to Colombia simply to make up the numbers when Australia embarks on their 2022 Women's Futsal World Cup campaign in October. The Port Macquarie mentor has been announced as the nation's assistant coach hoping the Green Wattles can not only score a couple of goals along the way, but also compete. He wants them to progress out of the group stages where they could be drawn alongside powerhouse countries such as the hosts, Spain, Brazil and Argentina. "It's not in me to go anywhere and make up numbers," Day said. "I want to be the first Australian team that goes all the way to finals whether that's semis or the grand final, but our first objective would be to get out of our group. "The group stages are always going to be hard, then the game resets from there and it's one game at a time from that. My goal is to achieve and get to those finals." Along with coach Glenn Woodhouse, Day will help to construct the team and their tactics which will include monthly two-day training camps in Port Macquarie from March. He knows the importance of preparation and how it provides the key to progressing deep into the tournament. "We need the girls to be able to dedicate to the program that I've set over the next seven months and if they can't commit to that, it's going to be hard," he said. "Because we're such a big country, training is generally only one or two sessions before a World Cup and then a training camp before it, but this one is going to be completely different," he said. "Preparation will be the key to trying to get out of the group. This squad will have the best preparation of any Australian team I've seen previously." Not only will Port Macquarie be the training base for the team, local girls such as Jess Hayes, Rory Ballard, Willow Neal and Shannon Day are well in the mix to make the final cut of 12. "I think there's talent here in Australia, but it's about bringing that talent together," Day said. "The East Coast girls have been the dominant girls of women's futsal over the last three years so I'm hoping those girls will step up and have a good representation. "There are girls capable of making the Australian team from our local area here, definitely." More than 40 girls have been identified with the squad to be cut to 12 before the trip to Colombia. "For a futsal coach, the World Cup is the highest level you can coach at so to be able to coach against Brazil, Spain and Argentina it's an amazing opportunity," Day said. "I hope we do Australia proud." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/e1ddc6c6-3e6a-4d33-80e2-45af1fbc7b15.JPG/r0_85_2784_1658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg