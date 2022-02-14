newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The decision on how the federal government's funding for women's legal services to combat domestic violence will be allocated has been announced by NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman. The Mid North Coast Legal Centre (MNCLC) was disappointed to hear that the region will not be receiving a share of the funding. In 2021, a dedicated and specialised domestic violence legal program for women was offered for the first time in the Mid North Coast region. The Mid North Coast Legal Centre had hoped that a share of the funding for domestic violence legal services would allow this vital local program to continue. The program will now need to cease to operate in two weeks if a funding source can not be identified. "We absolutely welcome this vital funding for domestic violence victims across NSW, including funding for state-wide women's legal services and other regionally based community legal centres, however we are extremely disappointed the Mid North Coast has not been included in funding for domestic violence legal services," assistant principal solicitor at MNCLC Sarah Dahlenburg said. "We know there are so many women in our region who face domestic violence and need this service." Emma Smallwood, domestic violence specialist solicitor, has advised over 150 women fleeing violence in 2021 and represented vulnerable Mid North Coast women in court. "I'm really concerned about what this will mean for the hundreds of women who fear for their lives and need a face-to-face local service and a lawyer to advocate for them to help keep themselves and their children safe," she said. "Women here have faced bushfires, floods, a pandemic and often face violence in their own home on top of that. "Women have benefitted from having access to a lawyer who lives and works here in their community. There is so much need for this service on the Mid North Coast."

