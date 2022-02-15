featured,

After an extended period of strong, but refreshingly cool south east winds, normal February weather has returned once again. Hopefully it will only be a few more weeks until the worst of the humidity is behind us for the year, and our highly anticipated early Autumn angling season kicks into full swing. In the estuary, despite the Hastings again containing a degree of colour, whiting have been reasonable with both Limeburners and the flats around Pelican Island fishing quite well. Live worms and yabbies on most occasions are the baits of choice, however surface have also certainly had there moments. On the bream front, both breakwalls have produced a few solid fish to around a kilogram, with mullet strips working very well. Limeburners and around Hibbard have also been worth a look. The lower estuary is also producing quite a few big tarwhine at present, with several fish around a kilogram taken over the last few weeks. Prawns seem to be the bait of choice for these critters. On the crab front, muddies remain reasonably active with many achieving bag limit catches before dark. For prawning enthusiasts, it seems our best year in memory is about to draw to a close, with the lakes height now in excess of the opening trigger of 1.6m AHD. It appears the powers that be are yet to agree on when, and if the system will be artificially opened, and how their new berm scaping system will be carried out this time. Off the beaches, few reports from more exposed stretches of sand as you would expect given the conditions. However we have still had a few positive reports of bream and whiting from the protected southern corners, with Diamond Head and Plomer both fishing well. Some nice bream and a few tailor were also taken from the southern end of Rainbow Beach on worms and metal lures respectively. Off the rocks, while the wind and seas have limited options of late, some nice fish were on offer from more protected ledges. Plomer has held some nice bream and blackfish, while Point Perpendicular and Middle Rock have produced a few drummer and gold spot sweetlip. Tailor and bonito should also be worth chasing. Offshore, now things have begun to settle, no doubt there will be plenty heading out, with in-shore pelagics high on the agenda. Spanish mackerel and cobia will certainly be viable targets, both in Barries Bay and in front of and just south of Port. Wider out the FAD will be worth a look for mahi mahi, and some great bottom fishing action is on the cards as long as the current is reasonable.

