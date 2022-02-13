Flashback 1972: Record school enrolment

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A record number of pupils are enrolled at school in Port Macquarie according to a survey released late last week. It revealed a 1972 enrolment figure of 2256, while last year the figure just exceeded 2000. The largest gathering is at Port Macquarie High School where 826 pupils have the use of their fine new additional buildings, which include a new library, science rooms, manual arts and ordinary classrooms. This compares with 770 at this time last year. The principal, Mr G. Milne, said the appointment of 2.4, or virtually three extra teachers, would enable the school to function quite well. Port Macquarie Primary School had an enrolment figure of 435, nine fewer than at the same time last year, but the principal, Mr Watman, said it was a seasonal decline and he anticipated an enrolment of 470 as the year progressed. The infants department of Port Macquarie Primary has an enrolment of 291. West Port Primary School enrolment, at 288, is well up on the same time last year when the figure was 233. The school's principal Mr Heath said the number at school would increase as the year progressed with nearby Housing Commission and Riverview Estate developments. . At St Joseph's Regional Secondary School the enrolment figure has gone up to 115, while St Joseph's Primary School in Hay Street has shown a marked advance from 225 last year to 264 on Friday. Sister Patricia Wilson is the new principal. With 44 already enrolled at the Seventh Day Adventist School, the total figure could reach 50. Police Station obsolete Port Macquarie Police Station was described to Tuesday night's meeting of the municipal council as "being only a little bigger than a Police call box". Ald Keith Stevenson made the remark in speaking to a mayoral minute, describing the accommodation as totally inadequate and out of keeping with a town the size and importance of Port Macquarie. Ald Stevenson said conditions at the police station were often the cause of considerable embarrassment to the public when arrested persons were being interrogated in the general office because there was no separate charge room as provided at most other stations. He said it was unfair that visitors and local residents should have the seamy side of police activity thrust under their noses. It was moved and carried that an urgent representation be made to the Police Department and the Minister for Transport to rectify an appalling position.

