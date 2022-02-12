newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Every morning and afternoon, Finn Askew trains with his idol Ali Day. Day has been a dominant figure on the Ironman circuit for many years and was on a 10-round winning streak coming into round five of the 2021/22 Nutri-Grain Ironman series. As the champion went in search of an 11th straight win, the youngster he's been mentoring had other plans in mind as Askew, a former South West Rocks local, secured his maiden round win on Saturday (February 5). The former Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club member started off with a 26-second handicap in the event, but kept to the process and ran the race of his life. "I hadn't had the best individual races and was going off 26 seconds behind the leader," he recalled. "I had a really good board paddle up into the mid-pack and sat about tenth, had a great swim, turned the can first with Ali and then ended up body surfing a wave away from him all the way through the beach. "Then when I was getting close to the beach and knew I had the win I had all my family and friends there to embrace me on the beach. "I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions, claiming it pretty hard then coming over the line I was super ecstatic and lost of words." Overall throughout the series Askew finished sixth, giving him an automatic qualification for the next series - a major improvement on last season's result of 12th. "My ski paddling from last year to this year has improved a lot, just from an extra year on the ski," he said. "More strength counts for a lot when you're racing against blokes who are around 30 when they've got a lot more experience and strength. "Another reason for improvement is knowing how to race those formats and these competitors, definitely helped me this season to be able to get an auto qualification spot."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/acd0960b-2f27-4464-aaa1-4293c2633c24.PNG/r0_40_609_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg