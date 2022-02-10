news, latest-news,

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has recorded one of its deadliest days of the pandemic, with five COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Four people were from the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA (one person in their 80s and three people in their 90s) and one person in their 90s from the Coffs Harbour LGA. There were 339 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Mid North Coast Local Health District to 4pm yesterday (February 9) - including 278 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 61 positive PCR tests. 126 are from Coffs Harbour LGA, 125 are from Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA, 47 are from Kempsey LGA, 21 are from Bellingen LGA and 20 are from Nambucca Valley LGA. There are 53 COVID-19 cases in Mid North Coast hospitals, with two people in intensive care. There have been 18,969 cases reported in the district since June 2021. At Mid North Coast Health clinics, there were 112 tests conducted yesterday. Meanwhile, 24 total deaths were recorded across the state and there were 10,130 new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest daily death toll since Sunday, February 6, when 28 lives were lost. There are 1795 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 121 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1906 patients were being cared for with 132 in ICU. The state recorded 20 lives lost on Wednesday, when case numbers jumped above 10,000 again for the first time since Friday, February 4. If you have tested positive to COVID-19 here's a guide for managing it safely at home, if you are in a low risk category: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/.../managing-covid-at-home... For COVID-19 updates, including testing and vaccination clinic details and information about self-isolation, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/a26e499c-0f51-4f80-9318-89599180e49f.jpg/r2_0_609_343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg