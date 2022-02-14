news, latest-news, Ferbuary, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, council meeting, Lake Cathie, rates freeze, climate change declaration, council committees

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's February meeting is jam-packed with major items. Climate change, the Town Centre Master Plan, management of the Lake Cathie waterway, a rate freeze, council committees, working parties and groups, and the development of a Port Macquarie-Hastings blueprint are all listed as items in the business paper. Other matters on the meeting agenda include Bain Park Master Plan community engagement, the Zoetrope sculpture on the Wauchope Bicentenary Riverside Sculpture Trail and an update on Rawdon Island bridge. Wednesday, February 16 will mark the first ordinary council meeting after the December local government election. There were two extraordinary council meetings in January. Cr Sharon Griffiths will move to rescind the council's climate change emergency declaration. The council, in March 2021, recognised and declared we are in a global climate emergency. Mayor Peta Pinson and Cr Sharon Griffiths were opposed the climate change emergency declaration at the time. A new council is now in place. Mayor Peta Pinson and her team of Adam Roberts, Sharon Griffiths, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade during the election campaign committed to move a motion in the council chamber to rescind the climate emergency declaration. Read more: The climate emergency declaration in March 2021 followed a long process with lobbying from individuals and community groups, council reports and a councillor briefing. A recommendation now proposes to rescind the climate change emergency declaration and request the chief executive officer to revise the adopted Climate Change Response Policy as a result. Deputy mayor Adam Roberts will raise the issue of a rates freeze. A recommendation proposes to ask the chief executive officer to prepare a draft 2022/2023 Operational Plan that freezes ordinary and special rates at the 2021/2022 level. It is also proposed to prepare a draft Long Term Financial Plan that freezes ordinary and special rates at the 2021/2022 levels from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025 and that a report to council addresses how the financial impact of the rate freeze might be mitigated. Team Pinson during the election campaign pledged to freeze rate rises for the next three years. Cr Danielle Maltman will raise Lake Cathie waterway management. The recommendation in the business paper covers a range of issues from dredging to steps towards a meeting with Northern Beaches Council. The meeting between the two councils would discuss the Narrabeen Lagoon Plan of Management, implementation measures of a Lake Cathie Lagoon Reserve Trust and any learnings that could be considered by council for Lake Cathie. Cr Pinson is set to raise the matter of council committees, working parties and groups. A recommendation proposes to discontinue nine committees/working parties/groups with community and councillor representatives, pending a future review of the council's committee structure. Seven council committees would be formed and have their charters amended to reflect proposed membership changes, pending the committee structure review. The councillor portfolio system is also on the chopping block. The council meeting begins at 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 16 at the Burrawan Street council chambers. The meeting will be open to the public but those attending must wear face masks. Limited seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. In the interests of public safety, the council encourages the public to continue to view the meeting via its YouTube channel.

