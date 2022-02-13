newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Sandor and Margaret Modok's love has stood the test of time for over 60 years. They believe the key to a long lasting relationship is mutual respect and taking the time to acknowledge the little things. The couple met in 1960 and were engaged to be married within days. Margaret said their wedding day at Dandenong, Victoria was beautiful and just days prior to Christmas. Sandor came to Australia from Hungary and travelled by ship for six weeks. He vowed never to step foot on another ship because the journey caused him to suffer from sea legs for hours after docking at Melbourne. Margaret met Sandor through a mutual acquaintance, when they went out with a group of friends to the soccer. "When we arrived to collect Sandor, I saw him for the first time," she said. "Here's this gorgeous looking hunk draped over the front gate." The couple have clashed over the years but they try their best to make up with each other before they go to bed. "We call them heated discussions, " Margaret said. Their different cultures were sometimes the catalyst for the discussions. "He used to insist that we cook in lard for about the first year of our life, as that's what he was used to." The secret to their long lasting partnership? They say it takes dedication. "You've got to work at it," Margaret said. "A lot of the younger generation might have an argument, then get up and leave." Margaret had to resign from her job at the bank when she married Sandor. "There was no maternity leave that everyone gets now," she said. Sandor was a company executive and travelled extensively through the week within Australia. The couple have stuck together despite a number of challenging times throughout their life. Margaret said Sandor is very hard working and extremely loyal. Sandor said Margaret is kind and great company. The couple moved to Port Macquarie from Melbourne 20 years ago. They have two daughters and one grandchild.

