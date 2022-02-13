newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Port Macquarie family received a surprise when they came across a mysterious marine creature which washed up on a local beach. Jo Ashton came across the blue animal, known by marine scientists as the Glaucus atlanticus (Blue Dragon), while undertaking a clean up at Lighthouse Beach with her daughters. "They washed in with the big seas and we saw them at low tide with a lot of bluebottles and blue buttons," she said. Marine scientist and SeaWeek Australia program coordinator Sarah-Jo Lobwein is based in Sydney and said it's always special to see the marine species. Mrs Lobwein said Glaucus are often seen during the summer months on the east coast of Australia when they wash up on beaches, but it is dependent on wind direction, the season and tidal changes. She explained they float on the surface of the ocean and most people are only aware of their existence when onshore winds blow them onto beaches. Mrs Lobwein said people are most likely to see the species after the highest tide of the day. However, she advises people not to touch them because they can carry a sting after consuming bluebottles as nutrients. "You can get stung because it carries the stinging cells it gains from the bluebottles," she said. As the Glaucus atlanticus feeds on bluebottles, they are often seen when bluebottles also occur in high numbers on the beaches. "However, sometimes you'll see a lot of bluebottles and not a lot of Glaucus - like in winter," Mrs Lobwein said. Mystery still surrounds how the animal gained its striking blue colouring. "There's two theories, it could be because it's consuming a blue species being the bluebottle," Mrs Lobwein said. "Evolution wise, its colouring also helps it to camouflage in the ocean from predators. "There's still a lot of information we can't definitively say about the animal." Mrs Lobwein is compiling data to try and uncover more information about the mysterious creature, and why people are anecdotally reporting seeing them more frequently. She saw her first Blue Dragon in Sydney about three years ago, despite knowing about the species for about 10 years prior. "Something appears to be happening, for people to be able to witness the numbers of the animals that are washing in now," she said. SeaWeek is on from March 5 until March 13 and explores the theme of Our SEArch - what will you discover?For more information, please visit www.aaee.org.au/events/seaweek/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

