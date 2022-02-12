featured,

Claire Coelho is keen to move on from a disrupted start to the A-League Women but also concedes a string of match postponements has probably played in her favour. The 25-year-old Jets goalkeeper played in Newcastle's opening-round loss to now unbeaten, runaway league leaders Sydney FC on December 4, but injury then COVID meant her next appearance did not come until a 1-1 draw with Perth at No.2 Sportsground on January 16. Newcastle have had a disrupted season as COVID ripped through the A-League. "To be honest, it's a good bit of time that I got up my sleeve that we didn't expect to have," Coelho said. "I had an injury and it was just a matter of managing it ... and I sat out those three games. "It was nice to make the return [against Perth], especially at No.2. I was fairly happy with my performance. There were a few things, as usual, but having not played in over a month I was happy with what I contributed to the team." More than half of the Jets squad, including Coelho, contracted COVID last month but all players are back to full training with a busy end to the season now looming as postponed matches are rescheduled. "I'm all good," Coelho said. "It wasn't as bad as I expected but I think everyone has bounced back really well and we were just keen to get back into the football side of things and it's just part of life at the moment. The Jets face the prospect of nine games in five weeks, with Newcastle's final-round clash scheduled for March 4. "It's going to be quite a few games in a short period of time, so everyone in the squad will be relied upon at some point as well," Coelho said. "... The more you drop points in a short season like this the harder it becomes, so the aim is to gain as many points as we can." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/952b8def-0200-4ee7-b513-340ac04b7a3d.jpg/r1327_605_4295_2282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg