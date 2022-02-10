newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Students from other countries looking to further their studies while enjoying the sought-after coastal lifestyle Port Macquarie has to offer will once again return as international borders reopen. Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, marking the return of international students, from February 21. This is welcome news for Charles Sturt University (CSU), with on-campus enrolments of international students having previously increased year-on-year by 140 per cent. "International education remains one of Charles Sturt University's priority strategic focuses," CSU vice-chancellor professor Renée Leon said. "The cultural diversity and academic passion our international students bring to our campuses has been sorely missed in the last two years." CSU has around 220 new international students commencing in session one of 2022, with Port Macquarie's campus to see its cohort of international students increase to around 90 when classes in session one get underway. The most popular courses for international students at CSU include nursing, IT and business. "We are excited to welcome back our international students to our campuses and look forward to delivering them an outstanding educational experience," professor Leon said. The news of borders reopening has also been welcomed by the Australian International Aviation College (AIAC) in Port Macquarie. Head of operations and flight examiner at the college Gerard Byrne said they primarily train international students, with the past two years proving to be challenging. "(Border closures) have been devastating for our business. We have been closed since August last year," he said. "We had students out here when COVID-19 in Australia started spreading and we ran those students through to the finish of their training, but once they headed home, that brought us to a stand still." AIAC has recently started the process of starting up their courses again and reaching out to international students. "We have our first Australian student who started on Monday this week and are now in talks with our international clients, but the Omicron outbreak has made them think twice about sending students out here until it's under control," Mr Byrne said. "It can be hard sell, but we're also now broadening our market to other countries and seeing if we can offer our service there too." The college is now open to accepting enrollments from both Australian and international students. "The first step is to get the borders open so we can start issuing student visas and actually get them out here. "The one positive out of all of this is that when the borders open up, we're going to have tourists coming in which will bolster the airline industry and once we bolster that, we're going to see a big need for pilots again. "There will be opportunities for young people to enter the industry." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

