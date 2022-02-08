featured,

North Coast Bulldogs coach Peter Woods refused to use his team's disrupted preparation as an excuse for their 24-18 Andrew Johns Cup loss to Northern Tigers at Wauchope on Saturday. Woods preferred to attribute an inability to stick to their structures as the key contributing factor although they still had their chances. "It was a real credit to the boys the way they hung in there, absolutely," he said. "To give the Tigers as much possession as we did and still only go down by six is a real positive for what we've got to offer moving forward in the competition. "There's positives out of the negatives, that's for sure." The pandemic has ensured most junior players have not played representative rugby league for more than two seasons. But Woods said it continued to be a learning curve. "It's another level that they haven't been able to play for a couple of seasons," he said. "I think they now understand it's another step up. They're chomping at the bit to redeem themselves and rise to the next challenge this weekend which is very promising for us." The Bulldogs head to Murwillumbah for a must-win clash with Northern Rivers who accounted for Macarthur Wests Tigers 24-20. "It'll be another test," Woods said. "We played them in a trial a couple of weeks ago and they're a well-drilled side so it's not going to be easy, but the road trip is another learning curve that these boys haven't had to do before in their careers. "(Road trips are) one of the benefits about the exposure the boys have to this competition. "These young men now understand that it's not junior rugby league so to speak. It's the next level of footy and I think we'll be a lot better." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/77744ba8-7e57-4530-9a12-b8583c3d7894.JPG/r0_124_2048_1281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg