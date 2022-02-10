newsletters, editors-pick-list, Altitude 55, development application, Anthony Abdallah, apartment building, planning approval, Development Assessment Panel

Planning approval paves the way for a six-storey luxury apartment building with ocean views in Port Macquarie. The building, named Altitude 55, will feature nine three-bedroom units and 17 parking spaces on the corner of Pacific Drive and Hill Street. Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2022. The Abdallah family will develop the boutique apartment building at 27 Pacific Drive which was formerly the site of their long-term holiday house and two apartments. The red brick building was demolished under an existing DA approval. The development application for the apartment building was deferred when it went before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel in November 2021. Amended plans and supporting documentation were subsequently lodged and the application re-exhibited. The Development Assessment Panel approved the development application on February 3, subject to the recommended conditions. Anthony Abdallah, a spokesperson for the family, said they ended up with a much better project the second go around. He said the approved apartment building would have less bulk than the first proposal when viewed from Pacific Drive and Hill Street. The number of units was reduced from 10 to nine with a sub-penthouse replacing the two units formerly on level five. Altitude 55 will feature a luxurious penthouse with panoramic views. Changes to the plan include altered setbacks, stepping of facades, reduction in height of brickwork, increased lowering of the building at entry level, specific tree planting and additional privacy measures that all have the objective of reducing the perceived scale and bulk of the building, the council report said. The development application sought and received a minor variation to maximum building height control. The council report said it was agreed in particular that the applicant demonstrated that compliance with the standard was unreasonable/unnecessary in the circumstances and there were sufficient environmental planning grounds to support the variation. Key issues raised in submissions to the development application included an objection to the building height variation, increased traffic, noise impacts from balconies, and the building's design, appearance, bulk and scale. The council report said the bulk and scale of the building was consistent with the future character envisaged for the area by the adopted planning controls. The building design and appearance is consistent with the relevant planning policy's design guide and a design verification statement provided by an architect. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

