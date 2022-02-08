news, latest-news,

The Milligan family are enjoying a great run of success in recent times and the stable has live chances in the Mid North Coast Racing Association Country Championship following Swamp Nation's decisive victory over Vicky's One in Port Macquarie on Sunday. The Glen Milligan trained pair staged a titanic struggle down the straight before Madi Derrick was able to lift Swamp Nation over the line to claim the feature by a long head over Vicky's One with Par Avion making up many lengths over the concluding stages to grab the minor prize. The daughter of Stratum Star took her record tally to three wins and a similar number of placings in scoring with Derrick securing the ride after Georgina McDonnell became indisposed. All three gallopers have strong prospects in the $150,000 MNCRA Country Championships at Taree on Sunday 20th February with the chance to represent the district in the Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 2 and share in the half million-dollar prizemoney purse. Swamp Nation and Vicky's One have been great money spinners for connections and Glen Milligan is keen to replicate the success enjoyed by his father, Bob, after Charmmebaby's superb performance when third behind Art Cadeau in last year's series final. Both stables are on a high, particularly following Valley's Sister's strong victory over Flying Mojo in last Friday's Walcha Cup, which added another trophy to the patriarch mantlepiece. Par Avion lost no fans with her third placing and the Terry Evans trained mare will derive a great deal of benefit from her debut run from a spell while keen form students were greatly impressed by the barrier trial victory of Chase My Crown after the last event. The Joel and Wayne Wilkes trained mare travelled near the rear of the field and well off the fence before cruising up to the leaders in the straight and scoring by a length with many considering the Hallowed Crown mare a real chance in the Championship series. Cejay Graham produced an outstanding ride on Wannawinwin in race three when she was able to use the advantage of the cut away rail to drive the John Sprague trained filly along the fence and land the prize before completing a double for herself and the stable on Crowned Empress in the following race. Success for Graham continues the wonderful resumption to race riding for the popular hoop following an injury enforced lay-off. The Kris Lees stable landing the opening event when Rhineland was able to survive the finishing burst of Kohinoor Lustre while the addition of blinkers on Kamikaze Kid made all the difference when Mikayla Weir raced clear to land the following race for the Ben Blay establishment. Bladnoch was aided by a strong ride from Dylan Gibbons when the Greg Middleton trained gelding finished powerfully on the inside section of the track to claim the John Oxley Land Rover Benchmark 58 Handicap while She's Contrary raced clear to claim the penultimate event. The track responded well to the recent inclement weather and provided a heavy eight surface with a great coverage of grass which featured winners coming from various positions of the circuit. The action continues at Port with a stand-alone eight event program scheduled for Monday 28th February and further information regarding admission and reserved seating is available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.

