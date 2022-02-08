newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Lower Mid North Coast rugby union organisation received a jarring body blow this week when it learned the Wauchope Thunder club would take no part in this winter's Kennards Hire premiership competition. The loss of the Thunder was serious enough for a recent meeting of club presidents with the new MNC Zone chief executive officer, Tim Lamb, to raise the subject of the remaining clubs rejoining the Upper MNC competition, with its disturbing prospects of long-distance travel to Coffs Harbour and Grafton, the major reason the zone divided in 2008. At this stage, five senior rugby clubs remain in the Lower MNC competition - the Manning River Ratz, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, the Wallamba Bulls, the Old Bar Clams and Gloucester Cockies, although the Cockies have not fielded a men's team in recent seasons. On the brighter side, Bowraville are considering joining the Lower MNC competition, having won the Upper MNC's reserve grade competition last year. It was essentially the reason Wauchope decided to move from the higher-charged Upper MNC and engage in the Lower MNC premiership four winters ago, believing there were easer pickings in the the Lower MNC. RELATED: Ratz tackle Thunder While Manning River, the Dolphins and Wallamba all appear relatively strong, Old Bar's continuation in the competition has been an ongoing subject of discussion with the two-time premiers' playing numbers a concern. Optimistically, Old Bar's increasing population numbers will strengthen the club. The commendable young presidents of the Manning River Ratz and Forster Tuncurry Dolphins clubs, Steven Rees and Ben Manning, lamented the loss of the Wauchope Thunder from the Kennards Hire premiership competition. Rees said: "It's a bad loss for the competition, and for rugby. Wauchope always fielded a tough, combative team and gave us a good battle. We can ill-afford to lose these clubs." Ben Manning, observed: "Any club's withdrawal from the competition is a major loss. We wish the Thunder well and trust they return next year." I

