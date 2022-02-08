newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It took Matthew Hobbs five years to grow his luscious locks of hair but just minutes for the mullet to disappear. Mr Hobbs chose to sacrifice his mullet for a great cause - and his act helped raise $2250 for the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute. Mr Hobbs was part of the 2022 Golden Lure Tournament, hosted by the Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club and was talked into the task by his friends. "One of them turned around and asked me 'what would it take to cut my mullet off?'" Mr Hobbs said he would cut it off for a charity and the fundraising goal was set at $1000. He was proud of everyone who turned out and showed their support on the day. "Due to coronavirus restrictions, we could only have half the amount of people there," he said. Mr Hobbs said the cause is one which is close to his heart. "I've actually lost a few family members to cancer," he said. "My partner's nan has also just been diagnosed with cancer." The fundraising feat feat almost didn't happen due to close shave at Mr Hobbs' home. "About 18 months ago, my hair caught on fire while I was welding," he said. "I lost about eight inches to that." Mr Hobbs said it's taken some time getting used to having a bald head. "It was weird getting rained on the first time," he said. "I hadn't felt that in years." Mr Hobbs is planning on spending another five years growing a mullet so he can do it all again.

