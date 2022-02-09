comment, volunteers needed, Mayor Peta Pinsons, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Graffiti Blasters

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is reactivating its Graffiti Blasters Volunteer program, which has been in hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions - and we need your help. Our beautiful region has seen an increase in graffiti vandalism recently, and this social problem is an issue we need to fight against together. I encourage anyone who is enthusiastic about volunteering, and is passionate about reducing graffiti in our community, to join our Graffiti Blasters Program. Volunteering for this program is a great way to make meaningful use of your time and skills, while contributing to creating a safer environment for all. It also helps promote a sense of belonging and general wellbeing, avenues for community participation, social connectedness and engagement. Within the Graffiti Blaster's role volunteers may need to do tasks such as remove graffiti using a high-pressure hose and apply cleaning products onto surfaces. Other manual-based activities may include painting, sanding, scrubbing, wiping, bending, twisting and lifting. The program will be conducted Monday to Friday, from 9am to noon. Volunteers will operate on a rotating roster, working in pairs. Council will provide a training and induction process for all successful applicants which will need to be undertaken before commencing as a Graffiti Blaster Volunteer. To apply, or for more information, visit https://www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Communitysupport/Volunteering

