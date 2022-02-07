news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie Hastings-Council is weighing up all factors when considering whether to take action and open the Lake Cathie water body to the ocean. The emergency flood mitigation trigger of 1.6 metres AHD (Australian Height Datum) is the level at which council has resolved to open the lake. According to the Manly Hydraulics Laboratory, at 1pm on Monday, February 7 the water level was recorded as 1.64 metres. Members of the Port Macquarie-Hastings community gathered at the Lake Cathie foreshore on Monday, February 7 to hear council's plan of action. Council is hopeful of being able to proactively undertake a planned 'dry scrape' of the sand berm separating the lake and the ocean. "We're ready to act," council's coast, estuary and flooding coordinator Ben Foster said. However, Mr Foster said any potential action to open the water body to the ocean was dependent on the tides, weather and rainfall amounts. "If we get enough rain then we'll mobilise the equipment," he said. "There's probably a 50/50 chance that it will open but we can't put an exact date on it. "The tides this week are not favourable but the start of next week and towards the end of next week, we're starting to get some better levels." Local government legislation allows for council to access the beach to mitigate against flooding when water levels reach 1.6 metres AHD. In 2018, dredging work at Lake Cathie took priority over the opening of the lake, despite the trigger point exceeding the 1.6 metre level. A council spokesperson said the sand scrape approach gives the system and Lake Innes Nature Reserve the best chance to recover from the acid sulphate and iron floc issues that were experienced following the 2019 drought and subsequent openings. Revive Lake Cathie president Kate Aston supports the push to keep conducting research and collecting data at Lake Cathie, to ensure if an opening happens it doesn't impact the sensitive ecological environment at the location. She said it's important for council to take a holistic approach and weigh up all factors, including impact to infrastructure, when it comes to any potential opening. Saving Lake Cathie's Stewart Cooper said the community is confused and has called for better communication on behalf of council. "If the trigger point of 1.6 metres doesn't open the lake, what trigger point are they working off?," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/3e360b72-a85f-46f0-8876-0a993ae225cc.jpg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg