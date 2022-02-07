news, latest-news,

Wauchope Bowling Club has once again thrown its support behind Wauchope District Memorial Hospital with a $1000 donation to the hospital's Rehabilitation Unit. The bowlers raised the funds through their Wrong Bias fines and donations. Wauchope District Memorial Hospital Director of Nursing/Executive Officer Ann Bodill said the donation would help the hospital purchase a height-adjustable table and slider mats. The equipment will be used during specialist exercise programs for upper arm injuries and during rehabilitation for stroke patients. "Wauchope Bowling Club has always supported our hospital and our patients, and we remain extremely grateful for that support," Ms Bodill said. The club's bowlers have hosted the friendly fundraiser, a fine system for members who inadvertently send the bowl away from the jack instead of towards it, for eight years. Club Treasurer Peter McLeod said it was always a privilege to visit the hospital with the Wrong Bias donation. "Our members are always supportive of this fundraiser," he said. "We ask for a gold coin donation if a bowler sends down the wrong bias, but many of our bowlers and Wauchope Country Club members simply make a donation because they want to acknowledge the great work of our local hospital." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/54c1f01f-d7fc-4b99-86ce-1015dcc99503.jpg/r0_68_2743_1618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg