Around 50 nurses in Port Macquarie held a rally at Town Green on Sunday, February 6, to raise awareness about working pressures due to the current COVID-19 Omicron outbreak. The rally was organised by local members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association. President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said overall it was a successful rally. "Between 50 and 60 people turned up to the rally on Sunday. It was a really good turn out and the weather didn't hinder it at all," he said. "Nurses still came out in force and we had members of the general public there and we even had patients turn up which was really good to see. "Overall it was a good display of concern from the people." The goal of the rally was to highlight the tough working conditions staff are facing at the hospital as workers take leave due to testing positive to Covid as case numbers in the community surge. "There was a few people who came up to us who said they didn't realise how bad it was up at the hospital so it was quite interesting to see the reactions of the people," Mr Brennan said. "The rally was about showing how short staffed we are at the hospital and the amount of overtime that nurses are doing." Chief executive of the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) Stewart Dowrick said since the start of the pandemic, the MNCLHD has engaged in forward planning with clinicians to ensure hospitals have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and meet workforce surges if required. "It's a difficult time and everyone is working together in an environment where there are high levels of COVID-19 in the community and there is an increased incidence of furloughed staff," he said. "The District offers a range of services and wellbeing initiatives, including counselling and an online wellbeing program, to support our nurses and midwives during the pandemic." Mr Brennan said the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch will hold a meeting on Tuesday (February 8) to decide if they will take further steps to tackle the staffing issue. "We're having a meeting on Tuesday evening to decide what what we're going to do on the 15th of this month. It will be interesting to see what the members of the Port Macquarie branch want to do. It could mean industrial action," he said.

