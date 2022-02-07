newsletters, editors-pick-list, Coastal Warriors Mid North Coast, Town beach, clean-up, Meegan Stephens

Cigarette butts, plastic food packaging fragments and microplastics/tide plastic were the top three items collected at the Coastal Warriors Mid North Coast's first clean-up of 2022. Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast president Meegan Stephens said there was a great turnout of 41 people during the Town Beach clean-up on Saturday [February 5]. They collected eight bags of rubbish. "People are just wanting to get back out there and help," she said. The Town Beach event marked the return of the group's clean-ups which had been on hold due to the pandemic. Mrs Stephens said volunteer groups had been hit hard during the pandemic and people wanted to connect, restart their routines and give back to the community. The volunteers collected 567 cigarette butts, 325 plastic food packaging fragments and 277 pieces of microplastic/tide plastic as the top three items of waste. The big swell left microplastics in its wake. COVID-related waste was also collected with 35 disposable face masks as well as components from rapid antigen tests. Coastal Warriors Mid North Coast is committed to preventing harmful plastics and waste from entering our beaches and waterways. The volunteer group will focus on its monthly clean-ups, picking up as much waste as possible and education in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/6d39d4e1-1209-4614-bb34-5ece3b59b724.jpg/r0_641_1170_1302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg