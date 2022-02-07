newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A live auction charity event has raised over $29,000 Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services - an organisation that specialises in domestic and family violence and homelessness in the Port Macquarie Hastings region. The event held at Hello Sailor was organised by Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic (PMAC) founder Dr Kristy Kostalas and was a collaboration with sponsors Focus magazine and Bungalow & Co. The fundraiser was in response to the regional housing crisis and how it is impacting low-income families across NSW, especially women and children. As a local GP, Dr Kostalas has witnessed the impact of forced homelessness and felt moved to act. She mobilised the medical community in Port Macquarie to gather for the event on Friday, February 4, to give generously to Liberty, and ensure funding is available to support as many women as possible. "My aim was to create an event to give those community members, who do support causes, a platform to donate where their money will count the most," Dr Kostalas said. "We are so lucky to live in such a generous and community minded part of the world, and this event was a culmination of the desire to help and the means to get it done in a thoughtful and productive way. "I hope this event can help Liberty and the women they support. I'd like to make this an annual affair." CEO of Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services Kelly Lamb said support from fundraising events such as this make a real difference in the lives of local women and children. "Domestic and family violence in our community has been increasing year on year," she said. "During COVID-19, we have seen an increase in the number of incidents and the complexity of violence, and the weeks following the holiday season always bring a spike in calls for support. "Last financial year Liberty supported 1200 women and children experiencing domestic and family violence in our local community through support groups, outreach services, housing, crisis accommodation and after-hours responses." Local businesses generously donated close to $10,000 worth of prizes and/or services for the event. This event was the first of its kind in Port Macquarie and invited guests included local dignitaries, chamber members and community leaders.

