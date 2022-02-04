Thank you and farewell

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Today, it is farewell from me as editor of the Port Macquarie News, Camden Haven Courier, Macleay Argus and Mid Coast Observer. I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your ongoing support over the eight years I have been a part of your local news team. I am departing ACM to apply all I have learned over the last 30 years as a journalist and editor into new opportunities. I began my career as a cadet journo at the Manning River Times in 1991. I knocked on the newsroom door every day after I finished high school until then editor, Bob Baird, relented and gave me a go. And I haven't looked back since. I have been incredibly fortunate to have had highly skilled and passionate mentors to guide me. These colleagues will be life-long friends. I joined the Port News team in 2014. The final three years have proven to be the most challenging. Our team were alongside you every step of the way during the horrific bushfires of 2019-20, the March floods and together, we have faced every challenge COVID has thrown at us. Our business, like many, has taken a hit. But we have not stopped caring about the news that matters and the stories that shape our community. At the end of the day, it will always be the stories of ordinary people, quietly going about their lives who have been the most inspiring. Thank you to you - our readers. I feel incredibly grateful to all of the people over the years who have invited me into their life and trusted me to tell their story. Storytelling matters to all of us. It has been a privilege. Tracey Fairhurst Editor