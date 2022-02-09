comment, Leslie Williams, Member for Port Macquarie, Parents NSW vouchers, Stay NSW vouchers, regional seniors travel card

Parents and carers of children enrolled in primary schools in NSW will benefit from a new $155 million program for Before and After School Care (BASC) services to provide greater support and access. The $500 voucher will assist families who use BASC services by contributing to the parent gap fee component of their session fees. I'm encouraging local eligible accommodation providers to register to take part in two of the NSW government's new voucher programs - Parents NSW and Stay NSW. Eligible customers will soon be able to redeem their $250 worth of Parents NSW vouchers and $50 Stay NSW voucher with registered Stay NSW businesses, which is a huge win for the accommodation and tourism sectors which have been especially hard hit by the pandemic. To take part in the two programs, businesses only have to register once through Service NSW. Once approved, all accommodation providers need to do is simply download the Service NSW for Business app and start scanning vouchers. Whether you're a hotel, motel or a holiday park, we want you to take advantage of this stimulus and see more customers come through your doors. For more info go to www.service.nsw.gov.au Regional Seniors Travel Card Applications are now open for the Regional Seniors Travel Card. The card is a $250 prepaid Visa card designed to ease the burden of travel costs for eligible seniors in rural, regional and remote areas. Living in regional NSW is rewarding in so many ways, but every day we struggle with the tyranny of distance. This card has made a huge difference to the lives of seniors living in the regions who have fewer transport options than those living in the city and we're excited to announce it will be offered again in 2022 and 2023. You can apply for a card if you're of Age Pension age and receiving either a Disability Support Pension or Carer Payment from Services Australia. This is in addition to eligible seniors that have already been receiving the card. For more information go to www.service.nsw.gov.au.

