The Port Macquarie SES Unit have been busy over the past few days as calls for assistance increase due to the recent wet weather. Crews were called to a home in Port Macquarie where a large tree had fallen onto the roof on Thursday (February 3). "Luckily there was a low retaining wall next to the house which made for easy access and enabled the job to be done swiftly and safely," a post to the Port Macquarie SES Facebook page stated. SES crews have also been called to a number of leaking roofs as the wet weather persists. According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the wet conditions are set to stick around well into the weekend and into early next week. BOM has also issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW with surf and swell conditions expected to be dangerous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming. A severe weather warning has also been issued for Lord Howe Island for abnormally high tides, with conditions set to ease over the weekend. A marine wind warning has also been issued for parts of the state. Port Macquarie Lifeguards have issued a warning on their Facebook page reminding locals of the dangerous conditions that are expected over the next few days. "Swell will be rough at up to 12 foot and surf zones with waves up to eight foot to be expected," the post states. "Town and Flynns beaches are currently open for waist depth swimming, with lifeguards continually monitoring the conditions. Beach closures are likely, and the beach status' will be updated accordingly on the 'Beach Safe' app and website."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/34409c18-8016-4337-8b53-89018ae647ad.jpg/r0_137_1600_1041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg