It's taken half a century, but Larry Brook admits he's become attached to Port Macquarie. The 71-year-old was still coming to terms with his award after being announced as the 2022 Senior Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards last month. For the last 50 years Mr Brook has become a constant figure at Flynns Beach through his role with the Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club. But he originally wasn't sure what he thought about the Hastings as a destination. It came after he was informed by telegram on a Friday that his new job at Port Macquarie High School would start on the following Monday back in the early 1970s. "I was a bit upset when I first came here because I was engaged to be married and had a second job organised in Sydney to put a bit of money together for a house," Mr Brook recalled. "Then I got a telegram on Friday saying the job started the following Monday so it was a bit scary at the time, but I got a great reception when I got here." Read more: About a dozen of the local surf life saving club had heard Mr Brook was due to start his new job and were waiting at the school gates ready to whisk him off to the local RSL club after his first day. That was where the seed was planted for the love of surf club. "They gave me a great reception and I've never regretted any of my time here," he said. "But I didn't want to come here ... they sent me here. It was under the old system where you went wherever they sent you, but I was very, very lucky to be sent here." Mr Brook described surf life saving as being like any other organisation - complete with the ups and downs. "Most of the time you have the ups and you get in a patrol and get to come down and look after a beach for three and a half hours," he said. "Then you go home and you think 'that's great, everyone who came to the beach went home' and that's the idea of surf life saving." He admitted he had received some light-hearted banter from his colleagues about the "senior" aspect of the Senior Citizen of the Year honour. "It's pretty special to be picked out because there's a lot of people over-65 that contribute greatly to sports clubs as well as the clubs and organisations around town," he said. "Most of them are voluntary and put in a lot of time and effort so it's special to represent them, but I don't know that I've got any higher honours. "I'm a life member of the surf club and three other organisations in town, but this is a once in a lifetime thing."

