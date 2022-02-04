featured, NSW Tourism Awards, 2021, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail

The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council have been recognised in the NSW Tourism Awards for 2021. The state awards, announced on Thursday night [February 3], acknowledged outstanding performance across 29 categories. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council won silver in the Local Government Award for Tourism and was a joint winner of a new accolade awarded by the judges, the Tourism Star Award, to acknowledge resilience shown in response to floods, bushfires and COVID-19. The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail was honoured with gold in the cultural tourism category and silver in the tourist attractions category. Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail project director Margret Meagher was thrilled. She said the awards were incredibly rewarding because they encouraged you to review your business, think about the future and provided affirmation you were on the right track. "The industry acknowledgement is really critical and it's also very important for our own credibility in the tourism environment," Ms Meagher said. The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail features individually designed one metre-high koala sculptures, each hand-painted by artists. There are exciting plans ahead with a big koala to be launched at the Cowarra State Forest tourism precinct. "We feel that will be a major watershed for Hello Koalas," Ms Meagher said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager economic and cultural development Liesa Davies said it was absolutely fabulous for the council to be acknowledged at a state level, particularly its efforts over the past couple of years during challenging times for our tourism industry. Ms Davies said as a result of some of the challenges, the council had looked at industry experiences across Australia and overseas and that had prompted initiatives like the HumanKind campaign. The council placed second in the state in the Local Government Award for Tourism in recognition of its destination work which includes the strategy around destination management and marketing, events and the visitor experience. Ms Davies said they were thrilled they could come together with a small group from the Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association and tourism businesses to join the virtual awards event. NSW Tourism Industry Council executive manager Greg Binskin said the awards were a celebration of the outstanding resilience and innovative spirit demonstrated by our magnificent industry over the past two years. "It's been an extremely challenging period for the NSW visitor economy and after a break in 2020, the return of the NSW Tourism Awards demonstrates the renewed energy of the visitor economy and celebrates the people, places, and vibrant culture of our feel-good state," he said. "The Tourism Awards categories recognise the broad range of services and experiences across the broader visitor economy." Winners in the designated national award categories, including Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail, will represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards at Queensland's Sunshine Coast on March 18, 2022.

