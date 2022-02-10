news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher has set his sights on a 10 percent increase in junior participation numbers for the 2022 season. It comes as the association prepares for a March recruitment push ahead of the season start on April 30. "It's a post-COVID recruitment drive I guess; we've dropped a bit in numbers so we're getting the word out there that hockey is a viable option in winter," Thresher said. "We want to get more exposure for the sport as well as getting the new clubhouse in the fore because that's been a barrier to participation in the past. "Now you won't have to stand in the freezing cold and rain to watch hockey like you have done in the past." Thresher said most winter codes have seen numbers dwindle in the past two years due to pandemic, but the focus now was on creating some momentum. "We'd love to get a 10 percent increase in junior numbers across the board, but we understand people are time and money poor because there is still a lot of uncertainty around at the moment," he said. "We're aiming at those five to seven-year-old's and getting them into the sport. It's minimum fees and is played at the same place at the same time in all weather." Hockey is a sport that can be played from an early age until a late age. "We want to push it's a sport from the cradle to the grave; you can still be 60 years of age and still be playing at a high level," Thresher said. "It's an inclusive sport too; we have mixed gender grades in junior levels so it's not exclusive to just boys or girls." The club will hold come and try days every Wednesday afternoon in March from 5pm at the fields at Hockey Place. "You don't need anything other than shoes; we have all qualified coaches," Thresher said.

