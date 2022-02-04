featured,

Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) chief executive Stewart Dowrick has brushed off claims the region was unsafe for health workers, after five hospital staff were injured in a violent incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital last year. MNCLHD representatives have been giving evidence at the inquiry's second last hearing this week and were asked about the incident that occured at the hospital on January 9, 2021. The attack left staff with broken ribs, bite wounds, a broken arm as well as cuts and bruises when a 40-year-old man was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital under police guard for the purpose of a mental health assessment. Five assistants were called to restrain the patient when he became aggressive and tried to leave. While receiving treatment, the man allegedly became more agitated and assaulted the five male hospital staff, a NSW Police spokesperson said at the time. They were injured in a violent struggle. One worker suffered five broken ribs and torn cartilage, and one suffered from a concussion after being slammed to the ground. Another staff member had deep bite wounds on his shoulder, while another suffered from cuts and bruises. Mr Dowrick described the attack as a "very tragic event" that was a "one-off" for the health district, which comprises 17 hospitals and community health centres stretching from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour. "I believe our staff did their best in a very difficult situation in the early hours of that morning," Mr Dowrick told the inquiry. Security at the hospital was boosted after the attack and a district security manager had been hired to oversee safety across the health district, he said. Asked by Labor's Walt Secord about "retribution" handed to those who blew the whistle about violence in the health district, Mr Dowrick said there were "very robust" systems in place to support those who spoke out. "We welcome our employees to come forward and speak with us," he said. Mr Dowrick was also quizzed about reports of nurses doing up to 40 hours overtime per week at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims the level of care was dropping at the facility. He conceded overtime was occurring but said the area had just gone through its "largest graduate recruitment program" to boost nurse numbers. "That's been a really important program," he said. The public hearings wrapped up in Sydney on Wednesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/8fc3c3c0-3d95-4abf-83bb-46ae513c6e07.jpg/r0_2_800_454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg