Do your bit for the environment and join Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast's first clean-up of the year. The volunteer group will kick off 2022 with a clean-up at Town Beach from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday, February 5. The clean-up follows large swells which left behind microplastic waste. Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast president Meegan Stephens said there was also normal waste, along with COVID-related waste, such as discarded masks and testing kit swabs, and disposable waste. She encouraged people to join the clean-up whether it be for 10 minutes or one hour. "We want as many people to see us, notice us and join in as possible," Mrs Stephens said. Volunteers just need to show up, scan the QR code and help out. Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast will supply gloves, bags, sunscreen and hand sanitiser. The clean-up will operate with COVID-safe measures in place. The event is weather dependent. Supporters are advised to check Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast's social media posts before heading to Town Beach. The volunteer organisation is committed to preventing harmful plastics and waste from entering our beaches and waterways.

