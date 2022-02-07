newsletters, editors-pick-list, Wauchope Show, Wauchope Show Society, Melinda Pavey, NSW government, Neil Coombes

The Wauchope Showground office will be transformed thanks to $292,500 from the state government. Oxley MP Melinda Pavey announced the state government will deliver $416,000 to improve Crown land reserves and community facilities in the region. That includes the $292,500 to upgrade and repair the Wauchope Showground office. Wauchope Show Society president Neil Coombes said they were over the moon about the latest funding. Mr Coombes said the show society had received up to about $1.75 million in funding for showground improvements over the past two and a half years. The office upgrade will transform the ageing building into a modern headquarters. It will be more secure and comfortable and have improved lighting, for example. The office is used for meetings, during the Wauchope Show and as a headquarters to run the grounds for the remainder of the year. The office upgrade work is expected to start after the 2022 Wauchope Show. Ms Pavey said the funding across the electorate was being provided by the state government under its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program and would be a great asset to the community. "Crown reserves provide land for recreation, community organisations and facilities, and protect our environment including habitat for native plants and animals," Ms Pavey said. Ms Pavey also announced $45,000 under the Country Shows Support Package to help with the delivery of the 2022 Wauchope Show. The 2022 Country Shows Support Package, by supporting the cost of delivering agricultural shows, ensures events can continue with increased funding certainty and provides a boost to businesses and economies. The Wauchope Show is set to return in April 2022 after a two-year absence from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Country Shows Support Package funding will go towards running the show. "It will be helpful to put entertainment on and go to pay prizemoney," Mr Coombes said. He said is was a hard time to organise a show given the uncertainty surrounding COVID restrictions into the future. The show preparations are progressing. Wauchope Show Society will host the 110th show on April 22 and 23 with organisers hoping for strong community interest and involvement.

