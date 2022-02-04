Par Avion set to fly in Championship Preview at Port Macquarie

news, latest-news,

With the benefit of recent barrier trial victory at Taree under her belt, Par Avion is poised for a successful return in the John Oxley Volkswagen Mid Coast Racing Association Preview at Port Macquarie on Sunday. The daughter of Shamus Award was responsible for an impressive win over Clearly Regal in October to cap off a wonderful campaign by amassing four wins on north coast tracks. The addition of blinkers prior to her maiden success over Three Cities at Coffs Harbour in July has proven to be a master stroke and the Terry Evans trained mare has a good strike rate at the Port circuit together with a great appreciation for rain affected ground anticipated in the weekend assignment. Par Avion is owned by an esteemed group headed by leading thoroughbred photographers, Mark Bradley and Steve Hart, with plenty of keen form students anticipating a strong showing despite the depth in the event. Joel and Wayne Wilkes put the polish on Chase My Crown and the mare is set to provide the stiffest opposition following a solid second behind Cecilia in the Queen of the North Handicap at the track a fortnight ago. The daughter of Hallowed Crown was having her first run from spell resumption and should derive great benefit from the outing with the engaging of Dylan Gibbons for the ride by the inform stable providing additional confidence. The other stable horse, Nicci Knee Knack has claims while Zaru deserves to break through for Taree trainer, Matthew Robinson, following consistent recent efforts. Cases can also be made for plenty of other competitors in the event with the resumption from a spell by Invictus Felix providing great interest for followers of the Noel Mayfield-Smith stable. The race is a great pipe opener for the upcoming Country Championship series where some of our star local horses are set to compete for a share of the $150,000 prizemoney on offer at Taree on Sunday 20th February. Successful candidates will then have the honour of representing the district in $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday 2nd April. Yes You Think is poised to break her maiden status in the opening event with the Angela Davies trained mare responsible for a luckless second behind Bay of Kotor at Taree last week while Rockbarton Roman should provide the testing material in the following race. Barry Ratcliff presents two good chances on the program in the shape of Don't Doubt Hinchi and The Civilian and the popular Kempsey mentor is flushed with success following the outstanding win by Markievicz in the Highway at Rosehill last Saturday. The course proper looks a picture and is standing up well to the current unsettled weather activity with officials monitoring the skies in the days leading up to the fixture. Races on the program are named to recognise the support provided by Prime 7 Local News, John Oxley Motors, Barrier Signs, ATM2HIRE, Carlton and United Breweries and GemLife Rainbow Beach with the club urging everyone to support these fine brands. The Port racing complex remains a COVID-19 safe venue and everyone is required to check in using the Services NSW QR Code system or manually sign in to gain admission. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au. There are plenty of great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds. Masks are mandatory for all staff and patrons inside buildings with correct hygiene and social distancing required together with the following of directions by Covid-19 Officials. Anyone who is experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms, awaiting Covid-19 test results or has been in a high-risk area will not be admitted to the track. Selections Race 1 - 1.35pm GEMLIFE RAINBOW BEACH MAIDEN PLATE (1500 M) 11 Yes You Think, 5 Rhineland, 3 Always Hapi Race 2 - 2.10pm CARLTON DRY CG&E MAIDEN HCP (1200 M) 3 Rockbarton Roman, 4 Welloutofreach, 2 Auzstar Race 3 - 2.45pm ATM2HIRE F&M MAIDEN HCP (1200 M) 5 Wannawinwin, 3 Rockbarton Lass, 1 Smart Sophia Race 4 - 3.20pm PRIME7 LOCAL NEWS CL2 AND ABOVE BM58 HCP (1000 M) 1 Water Dove, 4 Crowned Empress, 2 Whatyoulookingat Race 5 - 4.00pm JOHN OXLEY LAND ROVER BM 58 HCP (1500 M) 7 Asserting, 10 Doolie, 2 The Civilian Race 6 - 4.45pm BARRIER SIGNS CLASS 1 HCP (1000 M) 5 Alibi Dot Com, 1 Highly Ambitious, 8 She's Contrary Race 7 - 5.30pm JOHN OXLEY VOLKSWAGEN MNCRA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW - CL 4 HCP (1200 M) 2 Par Avion, 3 Chase My Crown, 12 Zaru

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/7f46547a-f66e-4907-b5d8-c742be9972ea.jpg/r0_32_636_391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg