Four regional athletics records were broken by three different Port Macquarie athletes at Tamworth last weekend. Maddison West (under-13 200m hurdles), Grace Adlington (under-15 300m hurdles) and Trent Alley (under-13 1500m and 800m) all set new marks with impressive races. Blake Morgan and Nate Castelli also won gold and silver medals in the multiclass division as Port Macquarie impressed out west. Port Macquarie Little Athletics committee member Kaylie Davis said it was extremely satisfying to see a number of their athletes perform with such impressiveness. "Grace has really gotten into her training in the last 12 months and she trains with the Port Pacers most mornings so she has started to pick up and do really well," she said. "Maddi had a year off last year, but she's always been phenomenal while Trent has always had the mindset. He knows what he has to beat and he's just so ambitious. He's always been like that." The club's 4x100-metre senior girls relay was also impressive in winning a gold medal with an impressive time of 55.07 seconds. Port Macquarie will have a strong representation at the state titles in Sydney on March 19 and 20 at Sydney Olympic Park.

