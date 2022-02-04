featured,

Before Jedd Pratt leads the North Coast Bulldogs under-18s out for the first time on Saturday morning he will take a spare moment to reflect on the last 12 months. Their opening-round Laurie Daley Cup clash with Northern Tigers at Lank Bain Sporting Complex will be important for a number of reasons. The Port Macquarie Sharks' second-rower has had to overcome some disappointment and heartache both on and off the field. Last year he was in the mix to be selected for the side before a torn hamstring put an end to any chance he had while the loss of a much-loved family member barely a month ago is still sinking in. "I lost my pop not long ago so I'm just trying to make him proud I guess," Pratt said. "He only passed away about a month ago so I'm definitely playing every game for him and I'm trying to make my family proud as well." Captaincy is not a new aspect to Pratt's game after he led the Sharks under-18s previously in the Group 3 rugby league competition. He prefers to let his actions do the talking, but he knows there will be occasions during a match and at training where he needs to be vocal. It's something he welcomes. "I'm always trying to get around the boys when times are tough and when we're getting into those nitty-gritty conditioning sessions I'm always trying to get a bit vocal," he said. "I try to talk as much as I can out there, but sometimes I forget and go quiet, but I try to let my actions do the talking." Pratt described the injury he suffered 12 months ago as one of the low points of his still fledgling career. "I thought it was only a minor injury so I kept playing and by the end of it, it had become a full-on tear and the physio recommended not to trial and play on it, but I went ahead with it anyway," he said. "Two minutes into the trial I tore my hamstring and calf so that was a pretty difficult time with all the rehab that followed as well as getting your mindset right. "But once I got through that, started training and knuckling down on the year ahead ... now here we are." The talented teenager was hopeful selection for the North Coast side would be the first step on the path to higher honours. "I'm definitely looking to go places with my footy, but I'm looking to take it one step at a time at the moment and hopefully have a big year this year and see what comes of it." There's no doubt his pop will be watching with interest.

