Town Beach warning A small area of the very popular Town Beach has become hazardous. A sand bank has formed beyond the normal swimming and surfing area, and is attracting youngsters. They paddle out to the sand bank, unaware of the dangerous rip that lies just beyond it. On Monday afternoon a young lad became the first victim of this dangerous spot when he was caught up in an outgoing current. Fortunately for him a surfboard rider noticed his plight and went to his assistance. Despite the combined efforts of both lads paddling the board it was quite some time before they emerged from the rip and were able to head for the rocks on the south-eastern end of the beach. The sand-bar could be gone tomorrow or it could be there for weeks. Campers on the move As the result of a Lands Department notice, the last of the permanents at Port Macquarie's Caracamp, near the breakwall, are preparing to move out this week. Permanents are those who have been on the reserve for more than two months. The manager of the camp said yesterday that they were sorry to see the people having to move. "It is not our doing; it is a direction from the Lands Department and there's nothing we can do about it." The Caracamp had been an ideal location for working people moving into the town and making a temporary home whilst finding permanent residences or building their own homes. Building height limit set At a special meeting, held in committee on Tuesday night, Port Macquarie Municipal Council determined upon a maximum building height, varying from 30 to 80 feet in different areas of the municipality. The council sat until after midnight to set the building height limit invarious locations. In the town's residential areas, zone 2C under town planning, the allowable building height will vary from 30 to 80 feet. In "A Zoning" areas the council did not amend its previous decision that the limit should be two storey or duplex height. The Council's Town Planning Consultant, Mr R. Jackson said yesterday the council had not yet considered what building height should be set in the town's business area, extending from Hay Street to the waterfront and William Street to the waterfront, and along Gordon Street. The municipal engineer, Mr E.F. Grogan, said he had been instructed by the council to prepare a new colour plan of the municipality, incorporating the building height amendments, for approval. Labor believes it can win Lyne Senator McClelland said in Port Macquarie this week he had been particularly requested by the federal parliamentary Labor Party to come into the Lyne electorate because Labor believes it has an excellent chance of winning the seat. Senator McClelland said of Peter Carney: "He is an outstanding candidate and has already shown political opponents that he really means business". The Labor Senator for NSW visited Port Macquarie on Tuesday together with Peter Carney. They had discussions with the mayor and officers of the local council, the Port Macquarie Tourist Authority, representatives of the fishing industry and also met a number of local citizens.

